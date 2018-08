Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It is unholy, and yet, also strangely beautiful.

Squint and you’ll see the PlayStation’s contribution, with a “Sony Computer Entertainment America” screen flashing up a few times. And the Xbox’s menu features prominently early on.

Aside from that, though, this three-way struggle for AV supremacy was clearly won by the GameCube and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, because both are things that can never die.