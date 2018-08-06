This is Zundomaru. The character is appearing in the latest Yokai Watch anime series and has been receiving complaints for being lewd and vulgar.
According to Infoseek, the character has been causing complaints to Japan’s Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization (BPO).
Wonder why!
Advertisement
Goodness.
This is a tweet from Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino.
Advertisement
Zundomaru squirted “water with a special ingredient” to get out of that predicament.
Advertisement
Ladies and gents, Zundomaru.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.