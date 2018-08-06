This is Zundomaru. The character is appearing in the latest Yokai Watch anime series and has been receiving complaints for being lewd and vulgar.



According to Infoseek, the character has been causing complaints to Japan’s Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization (BPO).

Wonder why!



Goodness.

This is a tweet from Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino.

Zundomaru squirted “water with a special ingredient” to get out of that predicament.

Ladies and gents, Zundomaru.