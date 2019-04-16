This year’s Gamescom may be more of an event to watch. Friend of the site Geoff Keighley is creating “Gamescom: Opening Night Live” which he describes to Kotaku as “sort of like an all-in-one press conference” full of game announcements and news. It will stream from Cologne, Germany at 2pm ET on Monday, August 19, to kick off the big show.
