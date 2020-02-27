This year’s Anime Japan, one of Japan’s largest anime festivals, has been canceled. It was supposed to be held from March 21 to March 24 at Tokyo Big Sight. “Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and the call from the Japanese government to cancel large-scale events,” organizers wrote on Twitter, “but above all thinking about the health of our visitors and everyone involved, we have decided to cancel the event.”
