Image : Whisky Mew

This weekend, official Fist of the North Star single malt Scotch whisky was released in Japan. Bottles of Kenshiro-branded 20-year-old Teaninich-distilled single malt are 20,900 yen ($197) , while Raoh-branded Glentauchers-distilled single malt are 24,200 yen ($228) . Both are already sold out.

