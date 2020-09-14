Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends
brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:anime
animefist of the north starmetapost
1
Save
Image: Whisky Mew

This weekend, official Fist of the North Star single malt Scotch whisky was released in Japan. Bottles of Kenshiro-branded 20-year-old Teaninich-distilled single malt are 20,900 yen ($197), while Raoh-branded Glentauchers-distilled single malt are 24,200 yen ($228). Both are already sold out. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

I Keep Discovering Great Indie Games In Xbox Game Pass

The Very First Skateboarding Game Was A Rad Arcade Hit From The '80s

Let's Rank The Tony Hawk Games, From Worst To Best

Destiny 2’s Weirdo Planetary Vendors Are Finally Getting Their Due

DISCUSSION