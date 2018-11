This week’s episode of Kotaku Splitscreen tackles two big games: First we bring on Kotaku’s Ethan Gach to talk about the bizarre, buggy Fallout 76 (6:51) and then Kirk and I take a deep dive into Red Dead Redemption 2's story (35:32), spoilers and all. (Seriously, we spoil it all.) Listen here or via your favorite podcast app. Happy Thanksgiving!