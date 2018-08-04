QUOTE | “We try to remove ego from the equation completely on our side. We’re not going to make something because it’s something we like, or we want. Those words don’t mean anything to us.” - Frostkeep co-founder Jeremy Wood says if Rend’s players and developers want different things, the developers are probably wrong.



QUOTE | “We feel like there’s still work to be done before the tech is ready for mainstream adoption. We do think this will happen. Probably not in the near term, and we’re well positioned when it does.” - Activision Blizzard COO Collister Johnson explains the publisher’s near-term skepticism about streaming games on demand.

QUOTE | “I don’t think there’s any connection between big releases, whether they are inside our company or outside, and the performance of our hits in the marketplace now.” - Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick doesn’t think the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 will hurt Grand Theft Auto Online, even though expectations for the latter game have been scaled back.

QUOTE | “Of the roughly 2.5 billion Android devices, we estimate around 250 million are Fortnite-ready.” - Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney discusses the company’s plans to bring its shooter phenomenon to Android without going through the Google Play store.

QUOTE | “Fortnite made me a suicidal drug addict” - Headline of a Daily Mirror article that was discovered to have been created by a writer offering £300 for a “Child Fortnite ‘addict’” saying “We need this to be as strong as possible.”

STAT | 1 - The NPD hardware ranking of the NES Classic in June, by units sold. Finally available in significant quantities after more than a year, Nintendo’s first retro console helped drive a 52% year-over-year jump in US hardware sales for the month.

QUOTE | “Due to the consistently substandard build quality of the units tested, and the continued failure of RCL to deliver on its promises, we have unfortunately been forced to withdraw the licence.” - ZX Spectrum and Sinclair trademark holder Sky pulls no punches in explaining why it will no longer let Retro Computers Ltd. market its crowdfunded Vega+ handheld using those brands.

QUOTE | “We made an unfortunate mistake with our Madden NFL soundtrack.” - Electronic Arts explains that bleeping out the name of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick from a song in the game’s soundtrack was based on a misunderstanding of legal rights, not a desire to omit Kaepernick because of his kneeling during NFL anthems as a way to protest police violence against black people.

QUOTE | “The way to make the best games is you finish them, then finish them again, and then finish them again. That’s what we’re doing with Crackdown 3.” - Sumo Digital managing director Paul Porter explains why the studio’s latest AAA game as lead developer has been delayed multiple times.

QUOTE | “We assessed the results and conducted direct interviews with high-risk production partners to accurately understand the situation and aim for mutual understanding.” - Nintendo’s response, when asked about its plan for addressing the possibility of slave labor in its production after its advances in conflict minerals reporting stalled for multiple years.

QUOTE | “I saw the potential with Spider-Man. I saw the potential of a Sam Raimi saying, ‘Yeah, I know this game industry. I know the digital lens that games are coming to in terms of quality.’” - BDLabs principal Mark Caplan reflects on his 25-year career in licensed games, from Alien vs. Predator on the Jaguar to the Spider-Man movie trilogy to reuniting the original Ghostbusters.