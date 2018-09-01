QUOTE | “We will weave this change into our cultural DNA and leave no room for sexism or misogyny. Inclusivity, diversity, respect, and equality are all non-negotiable. While there is much to improve, there is a tremendous amount of good at Riot that will drive this change. This is our top priority until we get it right.” - Riot Games, in the introduction of a letter commiting to rebuilding its company culture after dozens of current and former employees publicly detailed repeated instances of discrimination and misogyny throughout the corporate ladder.



QUOTE | “The way that we look at it, Anthem is not a departure, it’s the continued evolution of our craft and our technique.” - Anthem director Jon Warner doesn’t see BioWare’s latest as all that different from the story-focused RPGs of its past.

QUOTE | “We don’t have a goal of being the subscription where you get all your content. This is meant to be additive to the ecosystem. We don’t see a future where subscriptions are dominant.” - Xbox head of gaming services Ben Decker addresses concerns that subscription services like Xbox Game Pass could hurt developers if they become a primary way for people to access games.

QUOTE | “This is rounding out our portfolio in a new and interesting way, and I think we’re going to take back learning from it, and then we’ll see.” - Activision marketing director Michelle Fonseca, when asked if the company publishing From Software’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is the beginning of a push into more experimental and/or artistic projects.

QUOTE | “We’re going to take the time to continue to make some final adjustments to core gameplay, and to ensure we really deliver on the potential of Tides of War.” - DICE GM Oskar Gabrielson explains why EA chose to delay Battlefield V from its previously announced October 19 date to November 20.

QUOTE | “[I]t was irresponsible of Google to publicly disclose the technical details of the flaw so quickly, while many installations had not yet been updated and were still vulnerable.” - Epic’s Tim Sweeney being awfully critical of Google’s handling of an exploit in the Fortnite installer app that could allow malware to be installed and launched without the user’s consent, an exploit that only existed because Epic chose to distribute the game through an installer app rather than through Google Play.

QUOTE | “We had to have really specific notes, like, ‘It doesn’t really matter what this guy is saying but please use the same amount of characters because that’s what the timing is based on.’ In every language, the story is slightly different, but it always ends with the word that’s the clue you need.” - Jan Willem Nijman talks about the challenge of localizing NPC dialogue in Minit, a game where players have only 60 seconds to live.

STAT | 370,000 - Attendance for this year’s Gamescom, a new record for the German games convention. For reference, that’s more than five times bigger than the semi-open-to-the-public E3 2018, which saw just over 69,000 people attend.

QUOTE | “Our goal, and it’s still the goal, is to protect initial sales. Of course we would like to have it uncracked forever, but that just doesn’t happen in the games industry.” - Denuvo sales director Elmar Fischer explains why publishers would use the DRM software company, even if their games still wind up being pirated.

QUOTE | “Some players understand that if you want to see more from a particular outfit, you’ve got to support their work, you’ve got to put your money where your mouth is. There are others that are completely oblivious, they think that content just falls out of the sky.” - FuturLab owner and director James Marsden is telling fans that the fate of a third Velocity game, Velocity Supernova, depends entirely on how well the upcoming Switch port of Velocity 2X does.

QUOTE | “They earned the admiration of all who watched them compete, and we will miss them greatly.” - An EA statement about Elijah ‘TrueBoy’ Clayton and Taylor ‘SpotMePlzz’ Robertson, who were killed in a mass shooting at a Madden esports event in Florida last weekend.