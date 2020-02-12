This Month Shows Off Excellent New Anime And Video Game Figures

Image : Sony, Capcom

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Over the weekend, the Wonder Festival figure expo got underway in Chiba, Japan. There were lots of cool figurines and statues on display. Some were mass-produced, some were prototypes, and some were fan-made. Many of them looked fantastic.

Let’s check out some highlights!



Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement