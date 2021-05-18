Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

This Mai Shiranui Statue Is Only $1,000

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Image: PJ Studio

No Mai, no buy, right? The iconic King of Fighters character is getting a 1/4-scale, 1.7-foot-tall statue from PJ Studio.

The statue is made from polystone and epoxy resin with glass eyes and simulated skin pain.

Image: PJ Studio.

As Wario64 points out, it’s priced at $1,049.99 with preorders underway. The statue will be delivered later this fall. 

Image: PJ Studio.
Over the years, there has been pile after pile of Mai goods, but surely, this has to be one of the most expensive, no? 

DISCUSSION

kobalt77
kobalt77

and this Motoko Kusanagi statue is also $1K.

https://p-bandai.com/us/item/N2584647001001