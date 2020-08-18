Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

This Lion King Speedrunner Is A Queen

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:summer games done quick
summer games done quickThe Lion Kingkotakucore
6
Save
We have witnessed miracles here.
Gif: Twitch

Damn!

Damn!

I don’t think you understand how difficult this is to execute. Mere mortals who play this game have about a 50/50 chance of grabbing onto any swinging rock, with failure almost always resulting in insta-death. And she just… does it. On the hardest difficulty with zero lives.

Advertisement

Eight is a straight-up badass.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Oculus VR Devices Will Soon Require Facebook Accounts

If Microsoft Flight Simulator Looks Frozen After You Start It, Relax

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Tera Publisher En Masse Is Shutting Down

DISCUSSION

tumes
tumes

Legendary.

Also, Ash, thank you for these little highlight posts! Lotta life has been happening this week and I haven’t had a lot of time to pay attention to GDQ, so these recommendations have been a really wonderful way to keep up.