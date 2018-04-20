If you’re going to pick one cat cafe in Tokyo, this one seems nice.



Last fall, a new area opened around the cafe called Kichijouji Petit Mura (“Little Village”), turning this area into a small theme park for cat lovers. The on-site cat cafe, which is called Cat Cafe Temari no Oshiro, would be right at home in a Studio Ghibli film.



If it looks familiar that’s because Kotaku introduced the Ghibli-like Cat Cafe Temari no Ouchi in 2014. It’s also located in Kichijouji, about five minutes away.

But check out Petit Mura! It’s magical.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement