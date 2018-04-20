If you’re going to pick one cat cafe in Tokyo, this one seems nice.
Last fall, a new area opened around the cafe called Kichijouji Petit Mura (“Little Village”), turning this area into a small theme park for cat lovers. The on-site cat cafe, which is called Cat Cafe Temari no Oshiro, would be right at home in a Studio Ghibli film.
If it looks familiar that’s because Kotaku introduced the Ghibli-like Cat Cafe Temari no Ouchi in 2014. It’s also located in Kichijouji, about five minutes away.
But check out Petit Mura! It’s magical.
