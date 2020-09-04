This Isn't An Enormous Nintendo Switch, It's A TV

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
The Nintendo Switch is a neat handheld you can connect to the television. One Twitter user, however, decided to turn a TV into a giant mock-up Switch. The result is excellent.
Kai.mariosfun created this Switch-themed television board, with each of the faux, giant Joy-Cons doubling as cabinets.
The design is creative and wonderful.
I love it.
