Kotaku East

This Isn't An Enormous Nintendo Switch, It's A TV

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendoswitchjapankotakueast
1
Illustration for article titled This Isnt An Enormous Nintendo Switch, Its A TV
Screenshot: kai.mariosfun
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond.
The Nintendo Switch is a neat handheld you can connect to the television. One Twitter user, however, decided to turn a TV into a giant mock-up Switch. The result is excellent.

Kai.mariosfun created this Switch-themed television board, with each of the faux, giant Joy-Cons doubling as cabinets.

The design is creative and wonderful.

I love it.

