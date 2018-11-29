This is Simmiland, a low-fi God sim (with a big card game element) that’s out on Steam tomorrow.Luke Plunkett37 minutes agoFiled to: pcFiled to: pcpcindiesimmilandSaveEditEmbiggenSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThis is Simmiland, a low-fi God sim (with a big card game element) that’s out on Steam tomorrow.Share This StoryAbout the authorLuke PlunkettLuke PlunkettLuke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.EmailTwitterPosts