Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:mother
mothershigesato itoinintendokotakueastkotaku corejapan
2

This is not a new Mother (aka Earthbound) game announcement—well, not yet at least. However, it is an announcement that the scripts from all the Mother games will be released later this year in Japan. There will also be other Mother-related announcements before then. Hopefully, that means some Switch ports!

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

