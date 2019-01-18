Meet Imma. On her Twitter page, she describes herself as a virtual model and proudly declares, “I want to attract humans to the fashion show.”
Sounds good to me!
Her name Imma is a wordplay on the Japanese word “ima” (今) meaning “now.”
According to IT Media, she was created by Tokyo-based CG company Modeling Cafe and recently graced the cover of CGWorld magazine.
Advertisement
Imma’s Twitter and Instagram feature her in a variety of locations.
Advertisement
But she’s CG.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And yet, she even takes selfies.
Imma certainly seems to be a product of the times in which we live.