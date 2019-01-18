Meet Imma. On her Twitter page, she describes herself as a virtual model and proudly declares, “I want to attract humans to the fashion show.”



Sounds good to me!

Her name Imma is a wordplay on the Japanese word “ima” (今) meaning “now.”

According to IT Media, she was created by Tokyo-based CG company Modeling Cafe and recently graced the cover of CGWorld magazine.

Imma’s Twitter and Instagram feature her in a variety of locations.

But she’s CG.

And yet, she even takes selfies.



Imma certainly seems to be a product of the times in which we live.