Today on Highlight Reel we have a Dreams remake of KC Green’s classic comic, terrifying Kingdom Hearts dancing, impressive shooting in Black Ops 4, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- WWE 2k19 - Andre the Giant attempts to rip a hole in the space time continuum - GelatinousPower
- Dreams (Beta) - When you’ve wasted all your beta time making memes and now there are less than 12 hours left - Cowsezcwak (Original comic by KC Green, Merch/Patreon)
- Just Cause 4 - Epic Reel-in - Exot1cChicken
- Sea Of Thieves - what is my friend shooting at oh ok - SquiddyMaster88
- Resident Evil 2 - Zombie Glitch - AXL2RED
- For Honor - A rare time my cocky emote turns out okay - Random_guy_9888
- Need For Speed Rivals - That’s one way to escape the police - (Direct File) Wormace
- CS:GO - I think I got the best AWP ace in my life - costa1g_csgo
- Witcher 2 - this conversation is over - Alexander Larsen
- Anthem (VIP Demo) - wastedyouthxp
- Battlefield 1 - Here’s a little lesson in trickery - YouCantEvenSplel
- Battlefield V - That’s all my luck for the year - ForTheEmp1re
- RDR2 - Well that showed them - • Banshii •
- RDO - This is why I love this game - Nex_ZeroGravity
- COD:BO4 - Nut - Chaz Coffman
- COD: BO4 - Two birds, one stone - Melancholy_Khmer
- COD:BO4 - Well that was a lucky shot. On a moving ATV shooting 500+ meters at a guy on a moving helicopter. - JBEN52
- Kingdom Hearts III - グ、グーフィーさん #PS4share - @nnnnNnn__N
- Kingdom Hearts III - hey I love this game - Bunnynaut
- Kingdom Hearts III - Rapunzel’s Never-ending Dance Circle Glitch - Miss Tiffany L
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!