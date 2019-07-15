Image: Legendary, Toho

Fans of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, listen up! Here is a new Godzilla statue, based on the King of the Monsters design, that measures 18.5 inches high and 38 inches long.



According to Figsoku, the figure is slated for a November release in Japan. The highly detailed PVC statue lists for 66,000 yen ($611) and is the latest release in the jumbo-sized X-Plus Gigantic Series.

No word if it will also get an international release.

