I just picked up one of those snazzy $200 PlayStation 4 Slim Spider-Man Black Friday bundles. It comes with the console, a controller, a copy of Spider-Man, USB, HDMI and power cables and a small piece of audio garbage no one needs.

I can’t believe Sony is still including this stupid little mono monstrosity with its console. Back when the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 were getting started, the uncomfortable ear bud was better than the nothing Microsoft included with its console (Kinect would have been jealous and revolted). Now? It’s trash. I pulled everything out of the PS4 box, sorted it neatly, and then tossed the headset in the garbage can.

And then I fished it back out to take pictures and cast shade upon it. Anyone still using this thing?