Today on Highlight Reel we have weird cars, strange video game posture, unique Zelda flying techniques, and much more!
- Evil Within 2 - TheRedDeath26
- Escape from Tarkov - Lofty
- FIFA 18 - Aguero’s Disturbing skill moves in FIFA 18 - James Paret
- Uncharted 4 - (direct file) Twigglets1988
- Fortnite BR - welp I’ve never died like this before - ExortTrionis
- Call of Duty: WWII - Just hangin’ - Botond Deák
- Call of Duty: WWII - (direct file) BionicJaguar
- Battlefield 1 - Scaluh2
- Battlefield 1 - PackmanGaming
- Legend of Zelda: BotW - Boom - Swiffy22
- Legend of Zelda: BotW - 【パラセール無しで滑空する方法】 まず、インパの家の前で焚き火を作って上昇気流を発生させます。そうしたら、コッコで上昇気流に乗りリンクがコッコから手を離したら成功です！（文章力なくてすいません…）- Lil8267
- Overwatch - 2 hitboxes in less than .02 seconds - MirrorMaster
- Overwatch (Edited) - How To Win a 1v1 Completely Fairly - Pauls Bunion Kream
- PU Battlegrounds - new gun, who dis? - haftaswim
- PU Battlegrounds - Ripskin16
- PU Battlegrounds - EightBitSpartan
- PU Battlegrounds - Kenwe
- Next Car Game: Wreckfest - I’m not a car guy but this seems wrong - Gnusie Shaboozie
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!