Thirty-Four Years Later, Ys 1 and II Are Getting PC Floppy Disk Ports

Japanese game developer Nihon Falcom has announced that decades after their original releases both Ys1 and Ys II are getting ported to the X68000, a Japan-only PC from Sharp that first went on sale in 1987.



In 1987, Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished was first released on the PC-8801 and then later that same year on a couple of Japanese PC platforms before the inevitable Famicom and Master system ports the following year. The game did get an X68000 enhanced remake release in 1991, with new 3D pre-rendering boss graphics which were in stark contrast to the original 2D spites.

Ys II: Ancient Ys Vanished – The Final Chapter, however, never did get a release on the X68000, making this port a first.

The ports for both games are based on the original versions, but as IT Media points out, the in-game scrolling has been smoothed out and blank disks are not required for game saves as they were for PC games of that time.

The 3.5-inch floppy disks will go on sale at Akihabara retailer Beep, which is also is selling X68000 hardware.

