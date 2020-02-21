Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
JPGS
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:jpgs
jpgsmetapost
746
2
Save
Photo: Nathan Rutkofske

Things Will Be Okay (Hopefully). Kyoto, Japan. By Nathan Rutkofske.

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line. 

Advertisement
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Wolcen Is A Diablo Clone With Big Potential And Bigger Bugs

Japan's Most Delicious Bread Is Melon Pan

Capcom Finally Applies Band-Aid To Street Fighter V's Broken Online Multiplayer

The Art Of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order