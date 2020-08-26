Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
There's Nothing Like A Relaxing Round Of Video Game Golf

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:PGA Tour 2K21
PGA Tour 2K21Sports2KTake-Two2K21GolfPGA Tourkotakucore
In these days of trying to stay huddled up inside away from all the things that could possibly hurt us, it’s nice to take a virtual walk across a sun-dappled golf course. PGA Tour 2K21's greenery is almost as good as the real thing. Oh, and the golf is pretty nice, too.

With a gaggle of real-life pros and sponsors, 15 licensed courses, and plenty of ways to play online against friends and strangers, HB Studios’ PGA Tour 2K21 has plenty to offer the hardcore video game golf player. Me? I’m not so hardcore. I’ve been slowly working my way through the game’s career mode, difficulty and AI opponent strength set to low. I’m here for the imagined warm breezes, the memory of the smell of fresh-cut grass, and playing dress-up with my avatar, with his fancy working legs.

Close enough!
Screenshot: 2K

Playing this game calms me. Hell, watching myself play through the 18 holes in this video calms me. Everything about it is just nice, including the lingering shots of coarse brush between holes.

Seems like a lovely place.
Screenshot: 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. It beats the hell out of actually going outside and golfing.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

DISCUSSION

tadbravo
TadBravo

Just a bug report: There’s a problem with kinja videos on ultrawide monitors. When going fullscreen, it streches the 16/9 video all the way to the sides of the screen so the top and bottom of the video are off screen.

