There's Nothing Like A Relaxing Round Of Video Game Golf

In these days of trying to stay huddled up inside away from all the things that could possibly hurt us, it’s nice to take a virtual walk across a sun-dappled golf course. PGA Tour 2K21's greenery is almost as good as the real thing. Oh, and the golf is pretty nice, too.

With a gaggle of real-life pros and sponsors, 15 licensed courses, and plenty of ways to play online against friends and strangers, HB Studios’ PGA Tour 2K21 has plenty to offer the hardcore video game golf player. Me? I’m not so hardcore. I’ve been slowly working my way through the game’s career mode, difficulty and AI opponent strength set to low. I’m here for the imagined warm breezes, the memory of the smell of fresh-cut grass, and playing dress-up with my avatar, with his fancy working legs.

Close enough! Screenshot : 2K

Playing this game calms me. Hell, watching myself play through the 18 holes in this video calms me. Everything about it is just nice, including the lingering shots of coar se brush between holes.

Seems like a lovely place. Screenshot : 2K

PGA Tour 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. It beats the hell out of actually going outside and golfing.