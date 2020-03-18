Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Subscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

There's An Official MapleStory Gaming Chair And It's Precious

Mike Fahey
Filed to:CHAIR
CHAIRMapleStoryGaming ChairDXRacerkotakucoreNexon
330
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Theres An Official iMapleStory/i Gaming Chair And Its Precious
Graphic: DXRacer/MapleStory

Everybody deserves a fancy gaming chair. That includes players of a 17-year-old side-scrolling 2D Korean MMO. Nexon America has partnered with gaming chair maker DXRacer to create this adorable $380 pink, purple, and white seating surface based on MapleStory’s Pink Bean.

Think all gaming chairs look like they rolled off the same assembly line? The MapleStory chair has a face. Most other gaming chairs do not have faces. I checked.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Theres An Official iMapleStory/i Gaming Chair And Its Precious
Photo: DXRacer

Does it matter that it has a face when it will be obscured by the sitter’s body? I had not thought of that. Let’s look at the back.

Illustration for article titled Theres An Official iMapleStory/i Gaming Chair And Its Precious
Photo: DXRacer

It’s still pretty fancy. It’s got the logo, perfect for letting people know you play MapleStory or are Canadian. Plus the white on the back will remain pristine long after the front is covered with questionable stains.

Advertisement

The DXRacer MapleStory collaboration chair is a limited edition affair, now available for preorder for $380. That may seem like a lot of money, but MapleStory is free-to-play, so players should have extra cash lying around.

More Gaming Chairs

Advertisement
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, toys, snacks and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Adult Video Star Does A Very Good Nier: Automata Cosplay

Marco Rubio Says Stop Spreading Rumors About Tekken Character Marshall Law

GDC Is Cancelled, But This MMO Lets Everyone Attend A Bizarre Parody Of It

Capcom's Human Anatomical Reference For Artists