There's A New Don't Starve Game Coming To Mobile

Graphic : Tencent

Coming soon to iOS and Android from Klei Entertainment and Tencent, Don’t Starve: Newhome is a fresh mobile take on the hit indie survival game with a focus on playing together with friends and strangers online.



It’s all the crafting, creatures, and discovery of the original Don’t Starve, complete with its signature art style, only faster and more cooperative. Players will build persistent homes and uncover new critters, builds, and crafting options while teaming up with fellow players to explore deeper into the land of Newhome. Here’s a little trailer.

Interested parties can sign up at the game’s official website for a chance to participate in the upcoming closed beta. Beta testers who complete a series of specific tasks will score a special item that will carry over when the game goes live. I’m hoping it’s a never-ending sandwich or a gun that shoots sandwiches. I need a sandwich.