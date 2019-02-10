There's A Konami Code In Fortnite's Black Hole

If you, like me and the rest of the internet, are staring at Fortnite’s black hole waiting for something to happen, you can enter the Konami code to play a mini-game. It’s simple, but it bea ts sitting around.

As captured by Fortnite News, entering the Konami code brings up an old school shooter minigame where a slice of pizza and a pineapple-shooting burger face off. It’s a reference to the game’s fast food rivals, Pizza Pit and Durr Burger. On my PC, this worked for me when I used my arrow and letter keys and the enter button. The Konami code, if you don’t know, is up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start (or enter, on your PC). I was able to control the minigame with my mouse. The buttons, of course, depend on your platform.

Hey, it’s something to do while you wait.