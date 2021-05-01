There's A Creepy Clown Video Hidden In Roblox

I’ve still never played Roblox and now I’m not sure I’ll ever play it after learning about a random, creepy clown video that is, for some reason, lurking in the game’s files.

Advertisement

In Roblox, players can input the command “ ?Iloveyou” and with the correct server and in-game settings, it will display a short video of a man wearing a clown mask and rubbing his head.

It’s odd, which is perfect because it was recently covered in a video from Oddheader, a YouTuber who love s Easter eggs and hidden things in old video games.



To be clear to all you expert Roblox players, I know t his discovery isn’t new, but I had no idea it was in the game. A quick Google shows other players have uploaded videos of this creepy secret and often the comments are filled with players sharing stories of the first time they saw the evil clown.



Why is it here? I have no idea. But it’s a nice reminder that you can never escape terrible, creepy clowns.