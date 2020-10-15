There'll Be 31 Xbox Series X/S Optimized Games On Day One

Tired of these images yet? Photo : Microsoft

Between games built for the Xbox Series X/S and older games optimized to take advantage of the new consoles’ power, there’ll be a lot to play when the fourth generation Xboxes drop on November 10. This morning Microsoft listed 31 games ready for Series X/S level play on launch day, from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to Yes, Your Grace.

The 31 games in the list below come from the Xbox Wire’s post titled “30 Games Fully Optimized on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Launch Day,” so the counting is a bit off. Of the 31 games, more than 20 are Smart Delivery titles, meaning they’ll be automatically upgraded if the user already owns the Xbox One version. That’s Borderlands 3, DIRT 5, Watch Dogs: Legions, and more, all bumped up to next-gen for no additional cost. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get free upgrades for several games, including Forza Horizon 4 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, two of my favorites.

Here’s the full list.

Day One Xbox Series X|S Optimized Titles

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Smart Delivery)

Borderlands 3 (Smart Delivery)

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale (Smart Delivery)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5 (Smart Delivery)

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer (Smart Delivery)

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears 5 (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Gears Tactics (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Grounded (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

King Oddball (Smart Delivery)

Maneater (Smart Delivery)

Manifold Garden (Smart Delivery)

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Planet Coaster (Smart Delivery)

Sea of Thieves (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

Tetris Effect: Connected (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

The Touryst (Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery)

War Thunder (Smart Delivery)

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion (Smart Delivery)

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship (Smart Delivery)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Smart Delivery)

Yes, Your Grace (Smart Delivery)

Keep in mind that this is just the optimized games playable at launch. There are also hundreds of backwards compatible games from all three previous generations, many receiving passive updates on the new hardware that improve their performance. New Xbox Series X/S should have no trouble whatsoever finding games to play when November 10 rolls around.