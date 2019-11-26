Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
There Was An F-Zero Novel, And Its Art Sure Was Something

Luke Plunkett
Image: Step
In January of 1992, a novel—not a manga, a novel—was released in Japan based on F-Zero. And anyone used to how the series looked and felt on a console will notice it’s quite...different.

With a title roughly translated to F-Zero: And Then, To The Gods Of Speed, these scans and info were all uploaded by Step (via Nintendo Life), and show a racing circuit that ditches the bright lights and comic book aesthetic for something darker and more reflective.

Image: Step

The novel was written by Katsuyuki Ozaki, but it’s the art I’m interested in today (hey, I don’t speak/read Japanese), which was done by Kagami Yasuhiro.

Image: Step

This is just a small sample, there’s loads more to flick through here.

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

