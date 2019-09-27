“There’s no reason why they shouldn’t have an accessibility tag, or an “a11y” tag—Twitter speak for accessibility. If Twitch is listening, please give us that tag. We’ve been asking for over a year now,” said streamer AccessibleGamer during TwitchCon’s “Streaming With Disabilities” panel. He added that m ost Twitch tags describe streams themselves—not streamers— but there are exceptions for LGBTQ streamers and a couple other communities. “I t would be good for people to be able to come into our communities and know what we stand for,” said fellow panelist Snugzmeow. “It would be good to be able to denote that, because there are communities on Twitch we’ve all seen that are kind of toxic, and maybe you wouldn’t want to mention things that are going on with your life there.”



