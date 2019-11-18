There’s an Assassin’s Creed “audio drama” coming in 2020 starring Rogue One’s Riz Ahmed, set “in the late 1600s” while “familiar characters from the games will also make appearances”.
There’s an Assassin’s Creed “audio drama” coming in 2020 starring Rogue One’s Riz Ahmed, set “in the late 1600s” while “familiar characters from the games will also make appearances”.
Share This Story
About the author
Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.