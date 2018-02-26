Screenshot: Konami

Things didn’t exactly end on a good note between Hideo Kojima and Konami. That doesn’t mean Konami is without those who still care about the legacy of Metal Gear creator’s old studio.



While at Konami, Hideo Kojima headed up a development arm known as Kojima Productions. Since leaving Konami, he’s founded his own company which shares the old studio’s name.

Kojima Productions is often shortened to “Koji Pro” or “KJP.” For example, this Kojima Productions tweet from last December uses the KJP initials. That makes this discovery by Twitter user Michael Yurko stand out even more.

As you can see on the notepad, the first letters of these words read “KJP Forever” when the top code names, the bottom ones and the code name Heitai are skipped over. Otherwise, they spell out MMGKJPHFOREVERYY. We’ve confirmed that these names really do appear in Metal Gear Survive.

“Bastard Yota” might refer to Metal Gear Survive director Yota Tsutsumizaki, while “Cunning Yuji” could refer to the game’s producer Yuji Korekado.

A nod to Kojima Productions would not seem out of place in a game that ends with a “Special Thanks” section dedicated to “Metal Gear Solid V All Staff.”