The guitar legend Steve Vai makes a couple appearances on the soundtrack for 2004's Halo 2, and now we have video to confirm that he did, in fact, absolutely shred in the studio.



Posted in a thread by Resetera user jambo, the video is a rip of a DVD made by Halo composer Martin O’Donnell, who seems to have simply wanted to document the event. After all, this is Steve Vai!

In a tweet, O’Donnell explained that he had not previously shared the video due to the fact that it is “dark and grainy” (which it is). Nevertheless, it’s a really great historical document that shows what a studio jam session centered around Steve Vai going very hard over a song from Halo looks like. It’s a fun time.

If you want to hear the final version, I’ve conveniently provided it here:

I love it when these bits of archival footage make it out into the world.