There Is A Hello Kitty Gas Station

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
For a character who has been slapped on everything from vending machines to vibrators, it was only a matter of time before someone made a Hello Kitty gas station.
I’m not sure whether this gas station in the Philippines is official, but it is very pink and covered in Kitty-chan. Photos started surfacing online late last August, and the gas station even made the TV news.
Advertisement
Via YouTube, here are two in-depth tours.