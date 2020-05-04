There Is A Hello Kitty Gas Station

Screenshot : Maayong Aga Mindanao News

For a character who has been slapped on everything from vending machines to vibrators, it was only a matter of time before someone made a Hello Kitty gas station.



I’m not sure whether this gas station in the Philippines is official, but it is very pink and covered in Kitty-chan. P hotos started surfacing online late last August, and t he gas station even made the TV news.

Via YouTube, here are two in-depth tours.