Kotaku East

There Is A Hello Kitty Gas Station

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:hello kitty
Illustration for article titled There Is A Hello Kitty Gas Station
Screenshot: Maayong Aga Mindanao News
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
For a character who has been slapped on everything from vending machines to vibrators, it was only a matter of time before someone made a Hello Kitty gas station.

I’m not sure whether this gas station in the Philippines is official, but it is very pink and covered in Kitty-chan. Photos started surfacing online late last August, and the gas station even made the TV news.

Via YouTube, here are two in-depth tours.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

