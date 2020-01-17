There are already so many versions of Goku in Dragon Ball FighterZ, what’s one more? Gematsu reports that Ultra Instinct Goku will be joining the fighting game as its next downloadable character. More information is expected during the World Tour finals next month.
There are already so many versions of Goku in Dragon Ball FighterZ, what’s one more? Gematsu reports that Ultra Instinct Goku will be joining the fighting game as its next downloadable character. More information is expected during the World Tour finals next month.