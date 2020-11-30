Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The Xbox Series X Can Run...PS2 Games?

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:xbox series x
xbox series xxbox series semulationemulatorsretroarchkotaku core
6
Save
Illustration for article titled The Xbox Series X Can Run...PS2 Games?
Screenshot: Modern Vintage Gamer

What a world we live in, when Microsoft’s next-gen console has better PlayStation backwards compatibility than the PlayStation 5.

Advertisement

Both the Xbox Series S and X have a developer mode users can activate, which can let you run UWP (Universal Windows Protocol) apps. That’s an application designed to be able to run not just in Windows 10, but Xbox and Windows 10 Mobile as well.

That includes RetroArch, a famous front end for various emulators, which means that with a minimum of fuss anyone with one of Microsoft’s new consoles can kick back and play, say, a PlayStation 2 game, or something from the GameCube library if you’d prefer that instead.

Modern Vintage Gamer has been putting this emulation workaround to the test over the last week, and while there are catches—which in dev mode the consoles can’t use their full power, and the size of some the game on some platforms is limited—this is still incredible emulation performance for such cheap and accessible machines.

Advertisement

Just take a look at these PS2 games:

Nice! Getting developer access will cost you a bit of cash, but once that is paid for—and if you know your way around ROMs—you can pass the time between now and actual next-gen releases in 2021 by playing a bunch of games from 2002.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku
Wasting My Time In WoW And Destiny 2 Is Good Actually
Immortals: Fenyx Rising: The Kotaku Review
Official Die-Cast Poké Ball Replicas Run $100 Apiece, Should Not Be Thrown
Bungie Writer Makes Destiny 2's Queer Romance Official

DISCUSSION

57453
MajesticEagleWarrior

I wonder if I can add bezels to games with Retroarch on Xbox Series X? Does Xbox Series X use Vulcan? Because then you can also add reflection shaders. This is exciting news! I hope MS doesn’t patch it to block it though.