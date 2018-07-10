Exactly one year ago, publisher Take Two announced that WWE 2K18 would be coming to the Switch, the first WWE game on a Nintendo platform since 2012's WWE 13 for the Wii. The return was as disastrous as it was brief. WWE 2K19 won’t be on Nintendo’s console.



“The game will not be available on Nintendo Switch,” a Take Two rep shared in a statement today, as first reported by Power Up Gaming. “2K is focused on making the best possible experience for WWE 2K fans and will continue evaluating all opportunities to deliver the franchise across additional platforms.”

Last year’s version of the game, WWE 2K18, was slammed by Switch players. The version for Nintendo’s console had a terrible framerate and just looked ugly.



The hot launch of the Switch last year resulted in myriad third party publishers jumping on board and pushing some games that normally wouldn’t be on a Nintendo console onto Switch. Take Two delivered Switch versions of WWE 2K18 and a remastered L.A. Noire late last year. Bethesda has offered ports of its last-gen RPG Skyrim as well as big, recent first-person shooters Doom and Wolfenstein 2. Epic recently ported its surging Fortnite to Switch, too.

The added support for Switch versions of major games is good for Switch owners, but the initial waves of support from these companies have yet to produce a bigger follow-up. For Take Two, the announced Switch line-up for this year is smaller. WWE 2K is out. NBA 2K19, at least, is still slated for Switch.