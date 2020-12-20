The Worst Video Games Names Of 2020

What’s in a name? When it comes to games... not much. Games can be great and have terrible, awful, dumb names. In fact, many games on this list are good games that are just unfortunately saddled with an awful title .



Some of these names are silly, some are dumb, some don’t really make sense, others are too generic and some are just a random assortment of letters that barely tells you anything about what the game actually is about. So, in no particular order, here are the worst video game titles of 2020.

Warface (Released for Switch in 2020)

Everreach: Project Eden

Depth of Extinction

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Warface: Breakout (We got TWO Warfaces in 2020)

Hyper Scape

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Daymare: 1998

Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War

Hypercharge Unboxed

Immortals Fenyx Rising

WarriOrb

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Offroad Racing - Buggy X ATV X Moto

Dwarrows

Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt

Godfall

Warborn

Please, feel free to share in the comments below any silly, dumb, or terrible video game names we might have missed below.

Also, 2020 isn’t officially over yet, so if something releases between now and the end of the year with a name worthy of being on this list, I’ll try to update it accordingly.