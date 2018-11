As far as I know, this is the world’s only Godzilla guitar. The only official one, at least.



Guitarist Toshihiko Takamizawa, leader of the band The Alfee, showed off a custom Godzilla Resurgence guitar.

Takamizawa has a total of 545 guitars!

I wonder if Tokyo’s Godzilla Store is going to offer a version for the general public.