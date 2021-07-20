Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

The Wolverine Meme Is Now An Action Figure

He is very sad, but only so that he may bring us all joy

By
Luke Plunkett
Wolverine Meme
Image: Mondo

As a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive for 2021, Mondo is releasing a big, fancy Wolverine figure. But not just any figure. No, this one is based on a meme.

It’s Sad Wolverine! Or Wolverine Crush! Or whatever you want to call it. Here’s the original, from the killer 90s animated series:

Image for article titled The Wolverine Meme Is Now An Action Figure
Image: Mondo

While Mondo’s 1:6 scale articulated figure looks like this:

Image for article titled The Wolverine Meme Is Now An Action Figure
Image: Mondo
The sad face is great, but the cel-shading and fingers are perfect. Of course being a figure and not just a meme statue you could pose or display this like a regular Wolverine figure, since it comes with a bunch of extra heads, hands and effects:

Image for article titled The Wolverine Meme Is Now An Action Figure
Image: Mondo
But really, you’re buying this for the joke, especially when you see the box that it comes in:

Image for article titled The Wolverine Meme Is Now An Action Figure
Image: Mondo
The figure releases on July 23. And just as a reminder, this isn’t the first time a company has made the smart decision to release a meme figure; a couple of years back Nickelodeon dropped a whole line of excellent Spongebob pieces, which looked like this:

Image for article titled The Wolverine Meme Is Now An Action Figure
Image: NIckelodeon
And this:

Image for article titled The Wolverine Meme Is Now An Action Figure
Image: NIckelodeon
By
sumtinsumtin

My wallet, it hungers...