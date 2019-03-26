Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Ignatius Tan is an artist working at League of Legends developers Riot Games, and this is one of the nicest pieces of Princess Mononoke art I have ever seen.



You can see more of Tan’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

