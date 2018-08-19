Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Back in 2015, Kirk Hamilton floated a “crackpot theory” that Ciri from The Witcher III told a tale of traveling to the world of CD Projekt Red’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. What if he was wrong? What if she traveled to a galaxy far, far away?



YouTuber Tolkfan has edited together a spiffy little video that takes Ciri’s speech about the different worlds she traveled to during The Witcher III and matches it up to shots from the Star Wars films. That’s it. No muss, no fuss, just a fun mashup.

Of course, it points to some of the brilliance of the speech. What sci fi film, game, or story wouldn’t it match up to? Houses of glass, wars waged from a distance, and heads full of metal aren’t necessarily in short supply when it comes to sci fi media. Personally, I think she’s talking about Jupiter Ascending.

Tolkfan is also the creator of a previous video that matches the monologue up to actual footage from Cyberpunk 2077, which we wrote about previously.