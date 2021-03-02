Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Wii U Gets A New System Update Two And A Half Years Later

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Image: Nintendo
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Today in Japan, Nintendo released a new system update for the Wii U. The latest firmware, 5.5.3, was released in early September 2018.

Nintendo of America detailed the previous update as fixing the following:

Improvements to system stability and usability

Further improvements to overall system stability and other minor adjustments have been made to enhance the user experience.

The latest firmware update, 5.5.5, is currently only detailed on Nintendo’s Japanese support page but covers the same thing as the previous one that’s mentioned above. 

While the Wii U is getting harder to find, it’s nice to see Nintendo continuing to support the console. In case you missed it, read Kotaku’s Wii U review right here. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

