I hope you like zombies, because there’s a lot of opportunities for attacking zombies in the next week. On the road, in a dungeon, and in a war! You could also choose to get tactical or become a space detective.



This is a jam-packed week depending on what kind of games you enjoy. Death Road to Canada’s strategy-combat experience is coming to a lot of platforms, and if you’re not into that you could try your hand at a Destiny 2 expansion that, and I’m just guessing here, but probably has you shooting aliens or something.



If neither of those things get you excited, there are two major releases for the tactically inclined among us, with Darkest Dungeon for PS4 and Pillars of Eternity II, and I’m imagining that both of those game are going to really deliver for the “let’s pause the game and consider this turn for the next five minutes” players among us. I’m definitely one of those players.



So, without chattering any further, here’s the week in games:

Tuesday, May 8

2MD: VR Football — PS VR



AO International Tennis — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Conan Exiles — PS4, Xbox One



CoolPaintr VR — PS VR



Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition — PS4



Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare — PS4, PS Vita



Death Road to Canada — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Destiny 2 Warmind — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Hyper Sentinel — PS4



InkSplosion — PS4, PS Vita



Lunch Truck Tycoon 2 — PS4



Megadimension Neptunia VIIR — PS4, PS VR



Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — PC



Raging Justice — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Steins;Gate 0 — PC



Tacoma — PS4



Through The Woods — PS4



Trailblazers — PS4



Tyr: Chains of Valhalla — PS4



Wednesday, May 9

Subaeria — PS4, Xbox One



InkSplosion — Xbox One



Rocket Wars — Xbox One



Trailblazers — Xbox One



Zombie Pinball — Xbox One



Thursday, May 10

ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 2 — Switch



Garage — Switch



Hyper Sentinel — Xbox One



Immortal Redneck — Switch



Lake Ridden — PC



Laser League — PS4, Xbox One



One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition — Switch



Reverie — PS4



Suicide Guy — Switch



Super Chariot — Switch



The Fall — Switch



Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition — Switch



Up Up Bot — Switch



Friday, May 11

Grim Legends 3: The Dark City — PS4, Xbox One



Hyper Sentinel — Switch



Coming Soon

Tuesday, May 15

Battle Chasers: Night War — Switch



Dragon’s Crown Pro — PS4



Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time — PS4, Xbox One, PC



The Adventures of Elena Temple — Switch



Wizard of Legend — Switch



Thursday, May 17

FRAMED Collection — Switch



Invisiballs — Switch



Friday, May 18

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition — Switch



Henry The Hamster Handler — Switch



Little Nightmares: Complete Edition — Switch



Update 6:30 EST: This article previously stated that Disgaea 5 was releasing this week, but it has been delayed until Summer 2018.