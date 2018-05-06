I hope you like zombies, because there’s a lot of opportunities for attacking zombies in the next week. On the road, in a dungeon, and in a war! You could also choose to get tactical or become a space detective.
This is a jam-packed week depending on what kind of games you enjoy. Death Road to Canada’s strategy-combat experience is coming to a lot of platforms, and if you’re not into that you could try your hand at a Destiny 2 expansion that, and I’m just guessing here, but probably has you shooting aliens or something.
If neither of those things get you excited, there are two major releases for the tactically inclined among us, with Darkest Dungeon for PS4 and Pillars of Eternity II, and I’m imagining that both of those game are going to really deliver for the “let’s pause the game and consider this turn for the next five minutes” players among us. I’m definitely one of those players.
So, without chattering any further, here’s the week in games:
Tuesday, May 8
- 2MD: VR Football — PS VR
- AO International Tennis — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Conan Exiles — PS4, Xbox One
- CoolPaintr VR — PS VR
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition — PS4
- Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare — PS4, PS Vita
- Death Road to Canada — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Destiny 2 Warmind — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Hyper Sentinel — PS4
- InkSplosion — PS4, PS Vita
- Lunch Truck Tycoon 2 — PS4
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR — PS4, PS VR
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire — PC
- Raging Justice — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Steins;Gate 0 — PC
- Tacoma — PS4
- Through The Woods — PS4
- Trailblazers — PS4
- Tyr: Chains of Valhalla — PS4
Wednesday, May 9
- Subaeria — PS4, Xbox One
- InkSplosion — Xbox One
- Rocket Wars — Xbox One
- Trailblazers — Xbox One
- Zombie Pinball — Xbox One
Thursday, May 10
- ACA NeoGeo Super Sidekicks 2 — Switch
- Garage — Switch
- Hyper Sentinel — Xbox One
- Immortal Redneck — Switch
- Lake Ridden — PC
- Laser League — PS4, Xbox One
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition — Switch
- Reverie — PS4
- Suicide Guy — Switch
- Super Chariot — Switch
- The Fall — Switch
- Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition — Switch
- Up Up Bot — Switch
Friday, May 11
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City — PS4, Xbox One
- Hyper Sentinel — Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, May 15
- Battle Chasers: Night War — Switch
- Dragon’s Crown Pro — PS4
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Adventures of Elena Temple — Switch
- Wizard of Legend — Switch
Thursday, May 17
- FRAMED Collection — Switch
- Invisiballs — Switch
Friday, May 18
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition — Switch
- Henry The Hamster Handler — Switch
- Little Nightmares: Complete Edition — Switch
Update 6:30 EST: This article previously stated that Disgaea 5 was releasing this week, but it has been delayed until Summer 2018.