The Week In Games: World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands And... Not Much Else

It’s time for a new World of Warcraft expansion. Call your old WoW buddies, buy some sodas and get ready to grind, Shadowlands drops later this week.
There’s not much else coming out this week, as you might expect. Thanksgiving week tends to be when the year’s big releases have either come out already or slipped into next year. Though with Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals, and some big updates to games like GTA Online coming next month, it seems like we might have a busier December than usual.
Beyond World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
Monday, November 23
- World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | PC
Tuesday, November 24
- Monster Truck Championship | Switch
- More Dark | PS4
- Mad Tower Tycoon | Xbox One
- Watch Dogs Legion | PS5 (Physical)
- Football Manager 2021 | PC
- Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness | Switch
- 2URVIVE | Switch
- Tracks - Toybox Edition | Switch
- RAM Pressure | PC
Wednesday, November 25
- Out of Space | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Towaga: Among Shadows | Xbox One
- Vigor | PS4
- My Aunt is a Witch | Xbox One
- Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt | Xbox One, Switch
- More Dark | Xbox One
- Get Over Here | Xbox One
- BFF or Die | Xbox One
- Star Renegades | PS4
- Skyhaven | PC, Mac
Thursday, November 26
- LoveKami: Divinity Stage | Switch
- Nekopara Vol. 4 | PC
- Picross S5 | Switch
- Root Double: Before Crime After Days | Switch
- The Alto Collection | Switch
- Nordlicht | Switch
- In Celebration of Violence | Switch
- QV | Switch
- Arrog | Switch
- Picklock | Switch
- Sky Mercenaries Redux | Switch
- Maid of Sker | Switch
- The Explorer of Night | Switch
- Imagine Lifetimes | PC
Friday, November 27
- BFF or Die | Switch
- More Dark | Switch
- Landflix Odyssey | Xbox One
- Electro Ride: The Neon Racing | Switch
- Destropolis | Switch
- Girabox | Switch
- Tiny World Racing | Switch
- Sheep Cutter | PC
- Heidelberg 1693 | PC
Saturday, November 28
- SIDE | PC
- Christmas Rampage | PC
Sunday, November 29
- Ponpu | Switch
DISCUSSION
Might grab Picross. Mario Picross on the switch online snes emulator got me hooked