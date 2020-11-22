The Week In Games: World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands And... Not Much Else

Screenshot : Blizzard

It’s time for a new World of Warcraft expansion. Call your old WoW buddies, buy some sodas and get ready to grind, Shadowlands drops later this week.

Advertisement

There’s not much else coming out this week, as you might expect. Thanksgiving week tends to be when the year’s big releases have either come out already or slipped into next year. Though with Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals, and some big updates to games like GTA Online coming next month, it seems like we might have a busier December than usual.

Beyond World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Advertisement

Monday, November 23

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands | PC

Tuesday, November 24

Monster Truck Championship | Switch

More Dark | PS4

Mad Tower Tycoon | Xbox One

Watch Dogs Legion | PS5 (Physical)

Football Manager 2021 | PC

Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness | Switch

2URVIVE | Switch

Tracks - Toybox Edition | Switch



RAM Pressure | PC

Wednesday, November 25

Out of Space | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Towaga: Among Shadows | Xbox One

Vigor | PS4

My Aunt is a Witch | Xbox One

Strike Force 2: Terrorist Hunt | Xbox One, Switch

More Dark | Xbox One

Get Over Here | Xbox One

BFF or Die | Xbox One

Star Renegades | PS4

Skyhaven | PC, Mac

Thursday, November 26

LoveKami: Divinity Stage | Switch

Nekopara Vol. 4 | PC

Picross S5 | Switch

Root Double: Before Crime After Days | Switch

The Alto Collection | Switch

Nordlicht | Switch

In Celebration of Violence | Switch

QV | Switch

Arrog | Switch

Picklock | Switch

Sky Mercenaries Redux | Switch

Maid of Sker | Switch

The Explorer of Night | Switch

Imagine Lifetimes | PC

Friday, November 27

BFF or Die | Switch

More Dark | Switch

Landflix Odyssey | Xbox One

Electro Ride: The Neon Racing | Switch

Destropolis | Switch

Girabox | Switch

Tiny World Racing | Switch

Sheep Cutter | PC

Heidelberg 1693 | PC

Saturday, November 28

SIDE | PC

Christmas Rampage | PC

Sunday, November 29