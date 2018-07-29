Image: iNK Stories

This week has a lot of games coming to platforms where they were not before. 1979 Revolution: Black Friday makes many leaps, Forsaken gets a remaster, and Yakuza 0 comes to PC.

This is yet another week when Switch releases outnumber all other platforms, but there’s a wide range of games offered on all platforms, and lots of them seem pretty unique. I’m personally curious about 8 To Glory, a video game that is about bull riding. We get dozens of games per year about swinging swords or shooting laser guns, but it’s rare that we get a game about the sport of bull riding, and I really want to know what it is all about.

Another notable release is Salt and Sanctuary, a Souls-esque 2D game that I’ve heard good word of mouth about, coming to the Switch. With that and Iconoclasts getting ported in the same week, there’s a lot of 2D action for Switch owners to dig into..

With that said, here’s a list of some games that are coming out this week and next:

Monday, July 30

  • La-Mulana 2 | PC

Tuesday, July 31

  • 8 to Glory – The Official Game of the PBR | PS4, Xbox One
  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | PS4
  • Anamorphine | PS4
  • Castaway Paradise | PS4, Xbox One
  • Chasm | PS4, PS Vita, PC
  • Code of Princess ES | Switch
  • Forsaken Remastered | Xbox One, PC
  • Gene Rain | Xbox One
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR Edition | PC
  • Maximum Football 2018 | PS4, Xbox One
  • Pixel Ripped 1989 | PSVR
  • Titan Quest | Switch
  • Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax | PS4
  • Vigor | Xbox One
  • The Wardrobe | PS4
  • #Wargames | Xbox One
  • The Z Axis | Xbox One

Wednesday, August 1

  • Regular Human Basketball | PC
  • Road to Ballhalla | PS4, Xbox One
  • State of Anarchy - Master of Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Yakuza 0 | PC

Thursday, August 2

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Switch
  • Armored Warfare | Xbox One
  • Crush Your Enemies | Switch
  • Cycle 28 | Switch
  • Eekeemoo - Splinters of the Dark Shard | Switch
  • Flat Heroes | Switch
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 | Switch
  • Iconoclasts | Switch
  • Kenshō | Switch
  • Shoot Out | Switch
  • Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition | Switch
  • Picross S2 | Switch
  • Road to Ballhalla | Switch
  • Salt and Sanctuary | Switch

Friday, August 3

  • 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Xbox One
  • Doughlings | Xbox One
  • The Inner World | Switch
  • Jump Gunners | Xbox One
  • Super Dungeon Tactics | Xbox One
  • WarioWare Gold | 3DS
  • Zazmo Arcade Pack | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Monday, August 6

  • Loot Monkey : Bling Palace | Switch

Tuesday, August 7

  • Dead Cells | Switch
  • Overcooked! 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 | Switch
  • Slam Land | Switch

Wednesday, August 8

  • Unavowed | PC

Thursday, August 9

  • Megaton Rainfall | Switch
  • Minit | Switch
  • Monster Hunter: World | PC
  • Okami HD | Switch
  • Unexplored | Switch