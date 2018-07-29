This week has a lot of games coming to platforms where they were not before. 1979 Revolution: Black Friday makes many leaps, Forsaken gets a remaster, and Yakuza 0 comes to PC.
This is yet another week when Switch releases outnumber all other platforms, but there’s a wide range of games offered on all platforms, and lots of them seem pretty unique. I’m personally curious about 8 To Glory, a video game that is about bull riding. We get dozens of games per year about swinging swords or shooting laser guns, but it’s rare that we get a game about the sport of bull riding, and I really want to know what it is all about.
Another notable release is Salt and Sanctuary, a Souls-esque 2D game that I’ve heard good word of mouth about, coming to the Switch. With that and Iconoclasts getting ported in the same week, there’s a lot of 2D action for Switch owners to dig into..
With that said, here’s a list of some games that are coming out this week and next:
Monday, July 30
- La-Mulana 2 | PC
Tuesday, July 31
- 8 to Glory – The Official Game of the PBR | PS4, Xbox One
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | PS4
- Anamorphine | PS4
- Castaway Paradise | PS4, Xbox One
- Chasm | PS4, PS Vita, PC
- Code of Princess ES | Switch
- Forsaken Remastered | Xbox One, PC
- Gene Rain | Xbox One
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR Edition | PC
- Maximum Football 2018 | PS4, Xbox One
- Pixel Ripped 1989 | PSVR
- Titan Quest | Switch
- Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax | PS4
- Vigor | Xbox One
- The Wardrobe | PS4
- #Wargames | Xbox One
- The Z Axis | Xbox One
Wednesday, August 1
- Regular Human Basketball | PC
- Road to Ballhalla | PS4, Xbox One
- State of Anarchy - Master of Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Yakuza 0 | PC
Thursday, August 2
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Switch
- Armored Warfare | Xbox One
- Crush Your Enemies | Switch
- Cycle 28 | Switch
- Eekeemoo - Splinters of the Dark Shard | Switch
- Flat Heroes | Switch
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 | Switch
- Iconoclasts | Switch
- Kenshō | Switch
- Shoot Out | Switch
- Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition | Switch
- Picross S2 | Switch
- Road to Ballhalla | Switch
- Salt and Sanctuary | Switch
Friday, August 3
- 1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Xbox One
- Doughlings | Xbox One
- The Inner World | Switch
- Jump Gunners | Xbox One
- Super Dungeon Tactics | Xbox One
- WarioWare Gold | 3DS
- Zazmo Arcade Pack | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Monday, August 6
- Loot Monkey : Bling Palace | Switch
Tuesday, August 7
- Dead Cells | Switch
- Overcooked! 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 | Switch
- Slam Land | Switch
Wednesday, August 8
- Unavowed | PC
Thursday, August 9
- Megaton Rainfall | Switch
- Minit | Switch
- Monster Hunter: World | PC
- Okami HD | Switch
- Unexplored | Switch