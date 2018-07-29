This week has a lot of games coming to platforms where they were not before. 1979 Revolution: Black Friday makes many leaps, Forsaken gets a remaster, and Yakuza 0 comes to PC.

This is yet another week when Switch releases outnumber all other platforms, but there’s a wide range of games offered on all platforms, and lots of them seem pretty unique. I’m personally curious about 8 To Glory, a video game that is about bull riding. We get dozens of games per year about swinging swords or shooting laser guns, but it’s rare that we get a game about the sport of bull riding, and I really want to know what it is all about.

Another notable release is Salt and Sanctuary, a Souls-esque 2D game that I’ve heard good word of mouth about, coming to the Switch. With that and Iconoclasts getting ported in the same week, there’s a lot of 2D action for Switch owners to dig into..

With that said, here’s a list of some games that are coming out this week and next:

Monday, July 30

La-Mulana 2 | PC

Tuesday, July 31

8 to Glory – The Official Game of the PBR | PS4, Xbox One



1979 Revolution: Black Friday | PS4



Anamorphine | PS4



Castaway Paradise | PS4, Xbox One



Chasm | PS4, PS Vita, PC



Code of Princess ES | Switch



Forsaken Remastered | Xbox One, PC



Gene Rain | Xbox One



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice VR Edition | PC



Maximum Football 2018 | PS4, Xbox One



Pixel Ripped 1989 | PSVR



Titan Quest | Switch



Touhou Sky Arena: Matsuri Climax | PS4



Vigor | Xbox One



The Wardrobe | PS4



#Wargames | Xbox One



The Z Axis | Xbox One

Wednesday, August 1

Regular Human Basketball | PC



Road to Ballhalla | PS4, Xbox One



State of Anarchy - Master of Mayhem | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Yakuza 0 | PC

Thursday, August 2

1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Switch



Armored Warfare | Xbox One



Crush Your Enemies | Switch



Cycle 28 | Switch



Eekeemoo - Splinters of the Dark Shard | Switch



Flat Heroes | Switch



Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 | Switch



Iconoclasts | Switch



Kenshō | Switch



Shoot Out | Switch



Not a Hero: Super Snazzy Edition | Switch



Picross S2 | Switch



Road to Ballhalla | Switch



Salt and Sanctuary | Switch

Friday, August 3

1979 Revolution: Black Friday | Xbox One



Doughlings | Xbox One



The Inner World | Switch



Jump Gunners | Xbox One



Super Dungeon Tactics | Xbox One



WarioWare Gold | 3DS



Zazmo Arcade Pack | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Monday, August 6

Loot Monkey : Bling Palace | Switch

Tuesday, August 7

Dead Cells | Switch



Overcooked! 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 | Switch



Slam Land | Switch

Wednesday, August 8

Unavowed | PC

Thursday, August 9