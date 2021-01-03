The Week In Games: Werewolves

Another quiet release week. One of the biggest games coming out later this week is the Switch port of Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest.
As usual, the first few weeks of January are mostly empty. Consider this a good time to dig into your backlog, read some books, or do what I do, replay old games you’ve already played. Again. Because, while the calendar says 2021, my mind is still stuck in a 2020 funk and I just need mindless comfort most nights.
Beyond Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, January 4
- Ship Handling Simulator | PC
- Asteroids Belt: Try To Survive! | PC
Tuesday, January 5
- Orion: The Eternal Punishment | PC, Mac
- Winter Sleigh | PC
- Ralf’s Adventure: Aztex Mystery | PC
Wednesday, January 6
- Choices That Matter: And Their Were Eaten | Switch
- Charge Kid | Switch
- Two Die | PC
Thursday, January 7
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom | Xbox One, PC
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest | Switch
- Stardash | Switch
- Sense - A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | Switch
- Press Any Button | PC
- Iron Conflict | PC
Friday, January 8
- Iris.Fall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- SuperMoose | Switch
- Arnold | PC
- Maniac Path 2 | PC
Saturday, January 9
- Vamp Night | PC
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
DISCUSSION
Heart of the Forest was such a weird game I still don’t quite know what to make of it. First half is this atmospheric build, then it just switches to assuming you know everything except they don’t even stick to the stuff as you should know them. It was bizarre.