The Week In Games: Werewolves

Another quiet release week. One of the biggest games coming out later this week is the Switch port of Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest.

As usual, the first few weeks of January are mostly empty. Consider this a good time to dig into your backlog, read some books, or do what I do, replay old games you’ve already played. Again. Because, while the calendar says 2021, my mind is still stuck in a 2020 funk and I just need mindless comfort most nights.

Beyond Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest, some other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, January 4

Ship Handling Simulator | PC

Asteroids Belt: Try To Survive! | PC

Tuesday, January 5

Orion: The Eternal Punishment | PC, Mac

Winter Sleigh | PC

Ralf’s Adventure: Aztex Mystery | PC

Wednesday, January 6

Choices That Matter: And Their Were Eaten | Switch

Charge Kid | Switch

Two Die | PC

Thursday, January 7

Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom | Xbox One, PC

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest | Switch

Stardash | Switch

Sense - A Cyberpunk Ghost Story | Switch

Press Any Button | PC

Iron Conflict | PC

Friday, January 8

Iris.Fall | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

SuperMoose | Switch



Arnold | PC

Maniac Path 2 | PC

Saturday, January 9

Vamp Night | PC