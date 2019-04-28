You know it’s a quiet week when some of the biggest games are just ports of previously released games. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is making its way to Switch and Xbox One and Starlink is heading to PC.
After the busy last few weeks, this upcoming week feels like a nice vacation from the onslaught of big games we’ve been getting. Take a moment. Relax. Maybe get caught up on your backlog of games? We all need to do that. This is a perfect week for catching up.
No real AAA releases this week. A lot of smaller stuff. Over the PC you can simulate some subways with Metro Simulator 2019. Giga Wrecker Alt releases for major platforms this week. Also, for retro fans, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection heads to Xbox One at the end of the week.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday April 29
- Mordhau | PC
- Fighter Royale - Last Ace Flying | PC
- Elleros Origins: Wytchsun | PC
- Strike Solitaire | PC
- Metro Simulator 2019
- BAX | PC
- Flan |PC
- Planes Attack | PC, Mac
- Tiki Trials | PC
Tuesday April 30
- Fade To Silence | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | Xbox One, Switch
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas | PC
- Giga Wrecker Alt. | PS4
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tales Of The Neon Sea | PC
- PixARK | Switch
- Anicent Lands: The Tsar Awakening | PC
- Tales From Galaxy 34 | PC, Mac
- Petoons Party | PC
- Viking Sisters | PC, Mac
- Open Wheel Manager | PC
Wednesday May 1
- Crashbots | Xbox One, Switch
- Epitasis | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Table Top Racing: World Tour | Switch
- Puzzle Herder | Switch
- Midnight Remastered | PC, Mac
- Grunt1914 | PC
- Precipice | PC
- Rogue Slash | PC
- Timefall | PC, Mac
- bit Dungeon III | PC
Thursday May 2
- Giga Wrecker Alt. | Xbox One, Switch
- VA-11 Hall-A | PS4, Switch
- World End Syndrome | PS4, Switch
- Rise Of Industry | PC
- Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut | Switch
- Close To The Sun | PC
- Duck Game | Switch
- The Swords Of Ditto | Switch
- Venture Kid | Switch
- Black Paradox | Switch
- Xtreme Club Racing | Switch
- HexaGravity | Switch
- Late City Riders | PC
- Guard Duty | PC, Mac
Friday May 3
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | Xbox One
- Shadows Of Adam | Switch
- Purple Chicken Spaceman | Xbox One
- Hellmut: The Badass From Hell | Switch
- Gyro Boss DX | Switch
- Combate Monero | PC, Mac
- Run For Cover | PC
- Space Warfare | PC, Mac
Saturday May 4
- Pathos | PC
- Nerved | PC