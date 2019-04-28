You know it’s a quiet week when some of the biggest games are just ports of previously released games. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is making its way to Switch and Xbox One and Starlink is heading to PC.

After the busy last few weeks, this upcoming week feels like a nice vacation from the onslaught of big games we’ve been getting. Take a moment. Relax. Maybe get caught up on your backlog of games? We all need to do that. This is a perfect week for catching up.

No real AAA releases this week. A lot of smaller stuff. Over the PC you can simulate some subways with Metro Simulator 2019. Giga Wrecker Alt releases for major platforms this week. Also, for retro fans, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection heads to Xbox One at the end of the week.



Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday April 29

Mordhau | PC

Fighter Royale - Last Ace Flying | PC

Elleros Origins: Wytchsun | PC

Strike Solitaire | PC

Metro Simulator 2019

BAX | PC

Flan |PC

Planes Attack | PC, Mac

Tiki Trials | PC

Tuesday April 30

Fade To Silence | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age | Xbox One, Switch

Starlink: Battle For Atlas | PC

Giga Wrecker Alt. | PS4

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tales Of The Neon Sea | PC

PixARK | Switch

Anicent Lands: The Tsar Awakening | PC

Tales From Galaxy 34 | PC, Mac

Petoons Party | PC

Viking Sisters | PC, Mac

Open Wheel Manager | PC

Wednesday May 1

Crashbots | Xbox One, Switch

Epitasis | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Table Top Racing: World Tour | Switch

Puzzle Herder | Switch

Midnight Remastered | PC, Mac

Grunt1914 | PC

Precipice | PC

Rogue Slash | PC

Timefall | PC, Mac

bit Dungeon III | PC

Thursday May 2

Giga Wrecker Alt. | Xbox One, Switch

VA-11 Hall-A | PS4, Switch

World End Syndrome | PS4, Switch

Rise Of Industry | PC

Strike Suit Zero: Director’s Cut | Switch

Close To The Sun | PC

Duck Game | Switch

The Swords Of Ditto | Switch

Venture Kid | Switch

Black Paradox | Switch

Xtreme Club Racing | Switch

HexaGravity | Switch

Late City Riders | PC

Guard Duty | PC, Mac

Friday May 3

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection | Xbox One

Shadows Of Adam | Switch

Purple Chicken Spaceman | Xbox One

Hellmut: The Badass From Hell | Switch

Gyro Boss DX | Switch

Combate Monero | PC, Mac

Run For Cover | PC

Space Warfare | PC, Mac

Saturday May 4