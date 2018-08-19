It’s another week of interesting new game releases, ports of classics, and sequels. We’ve even got Night Trap!
It’s a good week for people who like adventure games of all shapes and sizes. Night Trap, the famous game that helped kick off Senate hearings in the 1990s, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in a moment of bizarre closure. Shenmue 1 & 2 are landing on several platforms so that a whole new generation of people can experience their, uh, methodical gameplay.
Near and dear to my heart, though, is The Low Road, an adventure game that I stumbled on and played for the PC earlier this year. It’s a funny, conspiratorial game that really pushes all the writing buttons that I like in a game. It’s hitting the Switch, and I’m excited.
There’s a lot of other hotly anticipated stuff, too, like Guacamelee 2! and Little Dragons Cafe, so there’s something for everyone. Anyway, here’s a list of some games coming out in the near future!
Monday, August 20
- Spectrum | Switch
Tuesday, August 21
- All-Star Fruit Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Brawlout | PS4, Xbox One
- Fall Of Light | PS4
- Guacamelee! 2 | PS4, PC
- Pizza Titan Ultra | PS4
- Shenmue 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Slime Rancher | PS4
- Socketeer | PS4
- Spectrum | PS4
- Track Lab | PSVR
- Tyler: Model 005 | PS4
Wednesday, August 22
- Out Of The Box | PS4, Switch
Thursday, August 23
- Behind The Screen | Switch
- Fernz Gate | Switch
- Flood of Light | Switch
- Gone Home | Switch
- Hacky Zack | Switch
- Kero Blaster | Switch
- The King’s Bird | PC
- My Farm | Switch
- Shio | Switch
- Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders | Switch
- The Low Road | Switch
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr | PS4
Friday, August 24
- Distrust | Xbox One
- Don’t Sink | Xbox One
- Earthworms | Switch
- F1 2018 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Haunted: Halloween ‘86 (The Curse of Possum Hollow) | Xbox One
- Little Dragons Cafe | PS4, Switch
- Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch
- Phantom Doctrine | Xbox One
- Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier | Xbox One
- Space Ribbon | Switch
- Spectrum | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, August 28
- Blade Strangers | PS4, Switch
- De Blob 2 | Switch
- Donut County | PS4, PC
- Fire Pro Wrestling World | PS4
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate | Switch
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition | Switch
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PS4
Thursday, August 30
- Freedom Planet | Switch
- Haunted Dungeons: Hyakki Castle | Switch
- Mini Metro | Switch
- Realpolitiks | Switch
- The Messenger | Switch
- The VideoKid | Switch