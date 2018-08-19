It’s another week of interesting new game releases, ports of classics, and sequels. We’ve even got Night Trap!

It’s a good week for people who like adventure games of all shapes and sizes. Night Trap, the famous game that helped kick off Senate hearings in the 1990s, is coming to the Nintendo Switch in a moment of bizarre closure. Shenmue 1 & 2 are landing on several platforms so that a whole new generation of people can experience their, uh, methodical gameplay.

Near and dear to my heart, though, is The Low Road, an adventure game that I stumbled on and played for the PC earlier this year. It’s a funny, conspiratorial game that really pushes all the writing buttons that I like in a game. It’s hitting the Switch, and I’m excited.

There’s a lot of other hotly anticipated stuff, too, like Guacamelee 2! and Little Dragons Cafe, so there’s something for everyone. Anyway, here’s a list of some games coming out in the near future!

Monday, August 20

Spectrum | Switch

Tuesday, August 21

All-Star Fruit Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Brawlout | PS4, Xbox One



Fall Of Light | PS4



Guacamelee! 2 | PS4, PC



Pizza Titan Ultra | PS4



Shenmue 1 & 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Slime Rancher | PS4



Socketeer | PS4



Spectrum | PS4



Track Lab | PSVR



Tyler: Model 005 | PS4

Wednesday, August 22

Out Of The Box | PS4, Switch

Thursday, August 23

Behind The Screen | Switch



Fernz Gate | Switch



Flood of Light | Switch



Gone Home | Switch



Hacky Zack | Switch



Kero Blaster | Switch



The King’s Bird | PC



My Farm | Switch



Shio | Switch



Sky Gamblers: Storm Raiders | Switch



The Low Road | Switch



Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr | PS4

Friday, August 24

Distrust | Xbox One



Don’t Sink | Xbox One



Earthworms | Switch



F1 2018 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Haunted: Halloween ‘86 (The Curse of Possum Hollow) | Xbox One



Little Dragons Cafe | PS4, Switch



Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition | Switch



Phantom Doctrine | Xbox One



Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier | Xbox One



Space Ribbon | Switch



Spectrum | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, August 28

Blade Strangers | PS4, Switch



De Blob 2 | Switch



Donut County | PS4, PC



Fire Pro Wrestling World | PS4



Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate | Switch



Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Victor Vran Overkill Edition | Switch



Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PS4

Thursday, August 30