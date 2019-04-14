Screenshot: Focus Interactive/Saber

Once again, it is time to kill some zombies. World War Z comes out this week and brings with it thousands of zombies. Literal hordes of zombies. I might even say too many zombies. How much time do you think I have, World War Z. Do you think I can kill all of these things? I got things to do, folks.

I watched some gameplay of World War Z a moment ago, before writing this, and I was immediately reminded of that fact that we don’t have a Left 4 Dead 3. Not a knock on World War Z, it looks fine. But why are we this many years away from L4D2 and we have no official update on a sequel? I hate it.

Outside the zombies of World War Z, the week is filled with some other releases. Final Fantasy X/X-2 are showing up on some new platforms, Katana Zero looks amazing and Switch owners get to experience the cartoon platformer Cuphead. And look, hidden on this list is a Vita game. That little console will never die. It is like a zombie!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, April 15

Graveyard Keeper | PS4

VAST | PC, Mac

Franchise Wars | PC

One Finger Death Punch 2 | PC

Back To 1998 | PC, Mac

Tuesday, April 16

World War Z | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Eternity: The Last Unicorn | Xbox One

Ghost Giant | PS4

Heaven’s Vault | PS4, PC, Mac

Path To Mnemosyne | PS4

My Time At Portia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Anno 1800 | PC

Table Of Tales: The Crooked Crown | PS4

Dark Quest 2 | PS4

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD | Xbox One, Switch

Tanks Meet Zombies | Switch

Wednesday, April 17

Truberbrook | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Revenant Saga | Xbox One

Snooker 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

30 Days To Survive | PC

Tether Together | PC, Mac

Paradox Vector | PC

Foxyland 2 | PC

Whispers Of A Machine | PC, Mac

Life Source | PC

Tropia | PC

Dumb Little Creatures | PC, Mac

Thursday, April 18

Katana ZERO | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

The Padre | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

God’s Trigger | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Our World Is Ended | PS4, Switch

Nurse Love Syndrome | PC

Forager | PC

Cuphead | Switch

SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca | Switch

DayD: Through Time | Switch

Sodoku Relax | Switch

Dawn of Survivors | Switch

Hell Is Other Demons | Switch

The Knight & The Dragon | Switch

Grim Earth | PC

Super Tennis Blast | PC

Sigma Theory: Global Cold War | PC, Mac

Bossgard | PC

Golf In Paper | PC

Friday, April 19

Konami Anniversary Collection: Arcade Classics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Nurse Love Syndrome | PS Vita

Moto Rush GT | Switch

ALPHA | Switch

You Died But A Necromancer Revived You | Switch, PC

Maze Of Memories | PC

bit Dungeon II | PC

Muscle Magic | PC

Saturday, April 20

Crystallo | PC

The Cat And The Box | PC

Sunday, April 21