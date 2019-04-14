Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Too Many Zombies!
Screenshot: Focus Interactive/Saber

Once again, it is time to kill some zombies. World War Z comes out this week and brings with it thousands of zombies. Literal hordes of zombies. I might even say too many zombies. How much time do you think I have, World War Z. Do you think I can kill all of these things? I got things to do, folks.

I watched some gameplay of World War Z a moment ago, before writing this, and I was immediately reminded of that fact that we don’t have a Left 4 Dead 3. Not a knock on World War Z, it looks fine. But why are we this many years away from L4D2 and we have no official update on a sequel? I hate it.

Outside the zombies of World War Z, the week is filled with some other releases. Final Fantasy X/X-2 are showing up on some new platforms, Katana Zero looks amazing and Switch owners get to experience the cartoon platformer Cuphead. And look, hidden on this list is a Vita game. That little console will never die. It is like a zombie!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, April 15

  • Graveyard Keeper | PS4
  • VAST | PC, Mac
  • Franchise Wars | PC
  • One Finger Death Punch 2 | PC
  • Back To 1998 | PC, Mac

Tuesday, April 16

  • World War Z | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Eternity: The Last Unicorn | Xbox One
  • Ghost Giant | PS4
  • Heaven’s Vault | PS4, PC, Mac
  • Path To Mnemosyne | PS4
  • My Time At Portia | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Anno 1800 | PC
  • Table Of Tales: The Crooked Crown | PS4
  • Dark Quest 2 | PS4
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD | Xbox One, Switch
  • Tanks Meet Zombies | Switch

Wednesday, April 17

  • Truberbrook | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Revenant Saga | Xbox One
  • Snooker 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • 30 Days To Survive | PC
  • Tether Together | PC, Mac
  • Paradox Vector | PC
  • Foxyland 2 | PC
  • Whispers Of A Machine | PC, Mac
  • Life Source | PC
  • Tropia | PC
  • Dumb Little Creatures | PC, Mac

Thursday, April 18

  • Katana ZERO | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • The Padre | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • God’s Trigger | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Our World Is Ended | PS4, Switch
  • Nurse Love Syndrome | PC
  • Forager | PC
  • Cuphead | Switch
  • SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca | Switch
  • DayD: Through Time | Switch
  • Sodoku Relax | Switch
  • Dawn of Survivors | Switch
  • Hell Is Other Demons | Switch
  • The Knight & The Dragon | Switch
  • Grim Earth | PC
  • Super Tennis Blast | PC
  • Sigma Theory: Global Cold War | PC, Mac
  • Bossgard | PC
  • Golf In Paper | PC

Friday, April 19

  • Konami Anniversary Collection: Arcade Classics | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Nurse Love Syndrome | PS Vita
  • Moto Rush GT | Switch
  • ALPHA | Switch
  • You Died But A Necromancer Revived You | Switch, PC
  • Maze Of Memories | PC
  • bit Dungeon II | PC
  • Muscle Magic | PC

Saturday, April 20

  • Crystallo | PC
  • The Cat And The Box | PC

Sunday, April 21

  • Diacrisis | PC
  • Room of Pandora | PC